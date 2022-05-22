Pune police book car showroom employee in cheating case

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anil Babulal Giri (49), of Kothari wheels, has lodged a first information report (FIR) in this regard
According to the FIR, the accused identified as Vaibhav Bharat Desai who works with the sales department siphoned off over 42.15 lakh in a private bank account in his own name and cheated the showroom management of Viman nagar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on May 22, 2022 10:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The airport police have booked the sales manager of a car showroom in Viman nagar on charges of duping the company of 42.15 lakh. The incident took place between February 8 this year till date.

The police have booked Desai under sections 420,406,468, 469 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest has been made so far.

