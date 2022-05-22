Pune police book car showroom employee in cheating case

The airport police have booked the sales manager of a car showroom in Viman nagar on charges of duping the company of ₹42.15 lakh. The incident took place between February 8 this year till date.

Anil Babulal Giri (49), of Kothari wheels, has lodged a first information report (FIR) in this regard.

According to the FIR, the accused identified as Vaibhav Bharat Desai who works with the sales department siphoned off over ₹42.15 lakh in a private bank account in his own name and cheated the showroom management of Viman nagar.

The police have booked Desai under sections 420,406,468, 469 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest has been made so far.