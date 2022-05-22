Pune police book car showroom employee in cheating case
The airport police have booked the sales manager of a car showroom in Viman nagar on charges of duping the company of ₹42.15 lakh. The incident took place between February 8 this year till date.
Anil Babulal Giri (49), of Kothari wheels, has lodged a first information report (FIR) in this regard.
According to the FIR, the accused identified as Vaibhav Bharat Desai who works with the sales department siphoned off over ₹42.15 lakh in a private bank account in his own name and cheated the showroom management of Viman nagar.
The police have booked Desai under sections 420,406,468, 469 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest has been made so far.
-
ACB finds Lamborghini, gold and diamond jewellery at former MLA’s house
The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau has found a Lamborghini, and gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹1.5 crore during a search at the house of former Bhartiya Janata Party Member of Legislative Assembly Narendra Mehta and hNarendra Mehta'swife Suman. The ACB had on Thursday registered a case against Narendra Mehta and his wife Suman Mehta at the Navghar police station in Mira-Bhayandar under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
-
Man held for molesting two minor girls in Pune
The Sahakarnagar Police have booked a 31-year-old man for allegedly inappropriately touching two minor girls on May 19. The victims' mother had lodged a case against the accused for molesting her two daughters, aged seventeen and nine, on the footpath outside a housing society in Sahakarnagar. “The victims were walking on the footpath when the accused committed the act. The accused is a resident of the same area,” Police sub-inspector Mohsin Pathan said.
-
Ghat section of Sinhagad fort sees heavy traffic jam; suspension of e-bus service adds up to woes of tourists
The ghat section of the Sinhagad fort witnessed a heavy traffic jam on Sunday, as the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has suspended its electric bus service here. Within a fortnight of its opening, the Sinhagad e-bus service had reported two mishaps with the recent on May 13, wherein 28 passengers had a narrow escape after an electric bus hit the railing at the ghat section.
-
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University to get two deans
Two deans will be appointed at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University. These two deans will be for 'Innovation and Entrepreneurship' and 'Training and Placement'. The appointment of deans will give impetus to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. Similarly, the appointment of dean for training and placement will directly benefit students in their placements. This will help in providing better training to the students and facilitate better placements.
-
Pune district reports 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 38 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection on Sunday. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 287 are active cases. Pune city reported 28 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 681,024 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics