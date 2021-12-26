Pune police books 8 bank officials in cheating case

PUNE Pune city police have registered a cheating case against eight-persons including two high-rank officials of a bank following an order from a judicial magistrate court under section 156 (3) of the criminal procedure core

The incident took place between 2018 and 2020. Smita Sameer Patil, a resident of Kothrud lodged a complaint with the Kothrud police station. Accordingly, the FIR has been registered against eight persons.

According to police, the complainant’s company had a term loan account with the bank. The bank officials allegedly made a bogus loan account and then sent a proposal to the company on August 13, 2018 for a one-time settlement of ₹13 crore. The bank allegedly misused cheques given as security for the term loan account by paying ₹ 2.5 crore for the fake loan account.

“The bank declared the company’s account as a non-performing asset (NPA) alleging that we are not paying instalments regularly. This is nothing but a plot to grab our money”, the FIR states.

Senior police inspector Mahendra Jagtap is further investigating the case.