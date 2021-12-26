Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police books 8 bank officials in cheating case
The incident took place between 2018 and 2020
Published on Dec 26, 2021 11:37 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE Pune city police have registered a cheating case against eight-persons including two high-rank officials of a bank following an order from a judicial magistrate court under section 156 (3) of the criminal procedure core

The incident took place between 2018 and 2020. Smita Sameer Patil, a resident of Kothrud lodged a complaint with the Kothrud police station. Accordingly, the FIR has been registered against eight persons.

According to police, the complainant’s company had a term loan account with the bank. The bank officials allegedly made a bogus loan account and then sent a proposal to the company on August 13, 2018 for a one-time settlement of 13 crore. The bank allegedly misused cheques given as security for the term loan account by paying 2.5 crore for the fake loan account.

“The bank declared the company’s account as a non-performing asset (NPA) alleging that we are not paying instalments regularly. This is nothing but a plot to grab our money”, the FIR states.

Senior police inspector Mahendra Jagtap is further investigating the case.

