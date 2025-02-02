Menu Explore
Sunday, Feb 02, 2025
Pune police burst fake insurance call centre racket

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 02, 2025 07:44 AM IST

During the raid, police seized 150 SIM cards, 30 different bank accounts and chequebooks, 15 mobiles, 21 data registers, 12 ATM cards, 5 PAN cards, 2 computers and 35 fake stamps of different renowned companies

Shivajinagar police on Friday busted a fake insurance call centre and arrested three individuals for duping people by suggesting fake policies.

After getting a tip-off, a team from Shivajinagar police station raided a call centre located in the Wakdewadi area and arrested three people. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
After getting a tip-off, a team from Shivajinagar police station raided a call centre located in the Wakdewadi area and arrested Shankar Karoon Pokharkar (42) a resident of Katraj, Mehfooz Mehboob Siddiqui (40) a resident of Aundh and Ashish Ramdas Mankar (48) from Wagholi.

During the raid, police seized 150 SIM cards, 30 different bank accounts and chequebooks, 15 mobiles, 21 data registers, 12 ATM cards, 5 PAN cards, 2 computers and 35 fake stamps of different renowned companies.

Police investigation revealed that Pokharkar was the mastermind behind the operation.

In 2021, posing as an LIC agent, he convinced a victim in the Shivajinagar area to invest 5,04,000 by promising substantial returns. After getting money from the victim, the accused did not respond to his calls. Hence in 2023, the victim approached police. A complaint regarding the incident was filed with Shivajinagar police station in 2023.

Chandrashekhar Sawant, senior police inspector at Shivajinagar police station, said, “The accused was associated with the insurance company previously. He might have duped many people.”

