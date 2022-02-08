Pune police crack 122 crime cases with help of CCTV footage, 333 arrested in 2021

PUNE The Pune Police have detected 122 cases and arrested 336 criminals in 2021 thanks to a network of 1,234 CCTV (closed circuit television) cameras. The cases include chain snatching, vehicle thefts, house break-ins and vehicle vandalism.

According to officials, an investigative officer informs the CCTV control room, located at CP office, about the crime, day and date; based on that information the CCTV footage is extracted and action is taken. If the criminals move to another part of the city from the place of crime, then the CCTV footage of the route is gathered and analysed in detail which leads to their arrests.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “CCTV’s have proved to be an effective tool in arresting criminals. Efforts are on to install new CCTVs to ensure that the city is made safe and secure for the citizens.”

According to the guidelines of the statement government, the CCTV ‘s once fixed remain functional for seven years after which they have to be replaced. A fresh proposal seeking installation of new 1,406 CCTV cameras has been sent to the state government for approval. The current CCTVs were installed in Pune six years ago and now, the police have stressed the need to install more cameras to widen the surveillance net.

Officials have also requested for night vision cameras to capture vehicle number, faces of the accused during night time.

CCTVs on Pune Police watch

1,234: No. of CCTV (closed circuit television) cameras in city

10,000 private CCTV’s Geo tapped by Pune police to improve vigilance and surveillance

In July last year, the police claimed that 30 CCTV cameras were becoming dysfunctional due to road digging and repair works