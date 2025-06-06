Pune police forms ‘Special Squad’ to ensure safety of women aboard PMPML buses

In response to rising complaints of theft, lewd gestures, and harassment of female passengers onboard Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses, the Pune city police in collaboration with the PMPML have formed a ‘Special Squad’ that will conduct surprise checks by travelling (under cover) on these buses along city- and suburban- routes. The PMPML – which operates public bus services on 381 routes across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the adjoining areas of the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) – serves 8 to 10 lakh passengers daily. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In recent times however, there has been a surge in disturbing incidents involving female passengers including theft, indecent behaviour and harassment which has led to concerns regarding the safety of female commuters.

In response, the PMPML authorities earlier appealed to the Pune police for increased security and intervention, especially at main bus terminals and along heavily crowded routes. Acting on this appeal, the additional commissioner of police (crime), Pune city, has now constituted a specialised squad to safeguard female passengers. The squad includes two police inspectors, one assistant police inspector, one sub-inspector, and 22 other police personnel. As per the information shared by the PMPML administration, this squad will be deployed to patrol crowded bus stations as well as travel under cover on select PMPML routes to monitor passenger behaviour.

Additionally, the PMPML has instructed its drivers and conductors to take immediate action in the event female passengers are harassed in any manner. In such cases, the buses in question can be directly driven to the nearest police station for prompt intervention. The PMPML staff have also been directed to report such incidents to both the PMPML accidents department and the police control room without delay.

Satish Gavhane, PMPML chief manager of operations, said, “This initiative by the police will not only ensure the safety of female commuters but will also make the journey smoother for all passengers.” He added that with proactive coordination between the PMPML staff and law enforcement, the public can expect a safer and more respectful commute going forward.

Madhuri Jadhav, a regular PMPML passenger, said, “With the installation of CCTV cameras, everything will be recorded. Hence, we are hoping that there will be some change in the behaviour of the staff. If these measures are implemented in earnest, they could significantly improve the commute for women.”