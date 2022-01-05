Pune police gets one day custody of Kalicharan Maharaj

PUNE The Pune police were granted one day’s police custody of a self-proclaimed godman on Wednesday, accused of making threatening and religious inflammatory statements at an event organised by a Hindutva organisation in Pune on December 19, 2021.

The police had sought police custody of seven days for various reasons, including to record a voice sample of the arrested man.

The man was identified as Kalicharan alias Abhijeet Dhanajay Saraag, 43, a resident of Shivajinagar in Akola. He was brought to Pune by the police on Wednesday morning from Raipur, Chattirsgarh, where he was booked for making offensive remarks about Mahatma Gandhi.

The decision was granted by Judicial Magistrate First Class MA Shaikh in the presence of public prosecutor Yogesh Kadam and defence lawyer Advocate Amol Dhage. Khadak police station officials and the judge ensured that journalists were not allowed inside an open courtroom.

The police formed a chain outside the court to prevent reporters from entering.

Kalicharan was speaking at an event organised by the Samasta Hindu Aghadi, led by Milind Ramakant Ekbote, who is also facing charges in at least two cases of causing violence in Bhima Koregaon in 2018. On December 19, between 7pm and 10pm, the godman spoke at the event held at Natubaug ground in Shukrawar peth. The godman made comments against members of the Muslim and Christian communities.

“The arguments advanced by he defence were that the arrest is illegal as procedure of 41(a) of CrPC was not followed as per the Arnesh Kumar guidelines as punishment is less than 7 years. The police are duty-bound to issue notice and then arrest a person if there was possibility of tampering of evidence. As per remand report nothing is to be recovered at the instance from the accused. This is a politically motivated FIR. The FIR is filed after delay of 10 days. In this matter, notice was issued to all accused under Section 149 of CrPC and police officials were present on the spot and they could have arrested the accused under Section 151 of CrPC. However, they did not act on the spot as no such words have been uttered so the delay was to register a preplanned FIR,” said Advocate Dange.

However, video recordings of the speech are available with the police for the event that was themed “Shivpratapdin - celebration of Afzalkhan’s assassination”. A complaint has been lodged by a police official.

Along with Ekbote and Kalicharan, the others accused in the case include Mohanrao Shete, Deepak Babulal Nagpure, Captain (retired) Digendra Kumar. They have been booked in a case registered under Sections 295(a) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 298 (uttering any word or making any sound etc with intention to wound religious feelings), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred of ill-will between classes) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Khadak police station.