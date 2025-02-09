Pune Police identify 100 app links used in cyber fraud

PUNE The Pune cyber police have identified over 100 suspicious mobile application links used by fraudsters to dupe citizens and siphon money from bank accounts. The cyber crime cell is seeking a ban on these fraudulent links from the state home department and central home ministry, said officials. Pune cyber police have identified over 100 suspicious mobile application links used by fraudsters to dupe citizens and siphon money from bank accounts. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In over 280 cases reported in 2024, people lost over ₹125 crore, victims include both first-time and experienced investors, many of whom were targeted through social media and messaging platforms.

In 2025, till February 8, people were duped to the tune of ₹15 crore in over 100 cases, said officials.

Senior police inspector Swapnali Shinde, in charge of the Pune cyber cell, said, “Based on complaints, we have compiled a list of fraudulent app links shared by victims. This will be sent to the government, and efforts will be made to publish the list in the public domain to alert citizens.”

“We also aim to ban these apps from being downloaded on app stores. Fraudsters gain victims’ trust before taking remote control of their devices and siphoning funds,” he said.

Among the identified fraudulent apps pertain to financial services. These apps, widely circulated on social media, claim to facilitate stock trading but are designed to defraud users.

According to investigators, most victims are women and senior citizens, often targeted during afternoons when browsing through Instagram and Facebook for investment opportunities.

Modus operandi

Cybercrime officials explained that scammers create fake websites, social media advertisements, and unverified trading platforms offering lucrative returns. To gain trust, victims are first shown high returns on small investments. Once convinced, they are duped into installing fraudulent apps, allowing scammers to access their devices and transfer funds to multiple accounts under the pretext of stock trading.

However, when victims attempt to withdraw their so-called “profits,” they are either blocked from accessing the app or given false excuses, leaving them unable to recover their money. Cyber fraud detection experts warned that social platforms and messaging apps have made it easier for scammers to reach potential victims and lure them into these financial traps.