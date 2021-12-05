Pune police invoke 62 nd MCOCA, highest in state

The Pune police on Thursday, arrested five gang members of history sheeter Mangesh Marne’s crime syndicate. They have been booked for terrorising citizens, extortion and murder attempt under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). This is the 62nd MCOCA case in Pune, thus creating a new record of the most cases lodged by a commissionerate in one year in Maharashtra.

The crackdown against organised crime syndicates by Pune police commissionerate began after the police received criticism from deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar over the massive car rally carried out by the supporters of gangster Gaja Marne following his release from Taloja Prison. According to data shared by city police, as many as 400 criminals owing allegiance to different gangs have been behind bars ever since the crackdown.

Earlier, on November 30, the Pune police slapped the stringent MCOCA against Nilesh Gaikwad and 11 members of his gang who have been found terrorising people in the Warje Malwadi area. On August 8, Nilesh Gaikwad and his accomplices tried to kill Kedar Bhalshankar in a shootout between Shivne crematorium and NDA road. There are many cases of murder, attempt to murder, assault against the MCOCA accused in the case, according to the crime branch records at the police commissionerate.

Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “The action against organised crime will continue and we have issued a warning to all the criminals that strict action will be taken against them if they disturb the law and order. The police are keeping a close watch on the criminals and their operations across Pune.”

The crime branch recently had ordered a crackdown on criminals who had made viral their criminal activities on social media. Also, special criminal dossiers were prepared on the old and new criminals and local criminal intelligence was gathered extensively before action was taken. The respective police stations in the city have been directed to keep a close tab on the criminal happenings and patrolling has been intensified to make life secure and safe for the citizens.

Crackdown on crime

Total cases in the past three years

2019 3 MCOCA cases, 45 criminals jailed

2020 5 MCOCA cases, 32 jailed

2021 62 MCOCA cases, 400 jailed

Names of Gangs under MCOCA

Gaja Marne (Kothrud)

Nilesh Ghaywal (Kothrud)

Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar (Nana peth)

Ravindra Barhate (Chatuhshringi)

Akash Akhade (Warje Malwadi)

Sultan alias Tipya Gang, (Bund Garden)

Shubham Kamthe (Hadapsar)

Mangesh Mane (Kondhwa)