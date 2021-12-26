Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune police recover gold, silver worth 1 crore from TET 2018 accused

The recovery was made from former project manager of GA Software company, Ashwin Kumar, 41, who was arrested from Kalyannagar area of Bengaluru
The Pune police have recovered gold and silverware worth over 1 crore from one of the two accused arrested in the result manipulation case of Teacher eligibility test (TET), 2018 (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 11:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune police have recovered gold and silverware worth over 1 crore from one of the two accused arrested in the result manipulation case of Teacher eligibility test (TET), 2018, according to Bhagyashree Navatake, deputy commissioner of police, cyber crime and economic offence wing of Pune police.

The recovery was made from former project manager of GA Software company, Ashwin Kumar, 41, who was arrested from Kalyannagar area of Bengaluru.

The police have recovered around 1.48 kg of gold, 44.74 carat of diamond collectively worth 85,20,326 and over 27kg silverware estimated to be worth 16,75,479, according to the police.

The total value of the recovery from Kumar is estimated to be 1,01,95,805, according to the police.

