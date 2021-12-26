Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police recover gold, silver worth 1 crore from TET 2018 accused
The recovery was made from former project manager of GA Software company, Ashwin Kumar, 41, who was arrested from Kalyannagar area of Bengaluru
HT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune police have recovered gold and silverware worth over 1 crore from one of the two accused arrested in the result manipulation case of Teacher eligibility test (TET), 2018, according to Bhagyashree Navatake, deputy commissioner of police, cyber crime and economic offence wing of Pune police.

The recovery was made from former project manager of GA Software company, Ashwin Kumar, 41, who was arrested from Kalyannagar area of Bengaluru.

The police have recovered around 1.48 kg of gold, 44.74 carat of diamond collectively worth 85,20,326 and over 27kg silverware estimated to be worth 16,75,479, according to the police.

The total value of the recovery from Kumar is estimated to be 1,01,95,805, according to the police.

