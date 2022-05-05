Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police register two child pornography cases
pune news

Pune police register two child pornography cases

PUNE: Seven phone numbers and email addresses landed on the Pimpri-Chinchwad police’s radar after the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) flagged them off for sharing and uploading child pornography on web platforms
Seven phone numbers and email addresses landed on the Pimpri-Chinchwad police’s radar after the (NCRB) flagged them off for sharing and uploading child pornography on web platforms. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Updated on May 05, 2022 10:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Seven phone numbers and email addresses landed on the Pimpri-Chinchwad police’s radar after the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) flagged them off for sharing and uploading child pornography on web platforms.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police received the information from NCRB’s cyber tipline facility for the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The information was relayed to the local police by the nodal officer for child pornography/rape/gangrape/obscene content hotline of Maharashtra cyber in Mumbai.

Of the seven accounts, two were involved in sending sexual visuals of a minor girl and uploading them on social media. The five others were allegedly found involved in sending pornographic visuals of minor boys as well as girls, according to the police.

The usernames and email addresses of the users are different but bound by phone numbers. The police are investigating the cases.

Both the cases were registered under Section 67(b) of Information Technology Act and Section 14 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012 - one registered at Wakad and the other at Chinchwad police station.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP