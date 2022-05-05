Pune police register two child pornography cases
PUNE: Seven phone numbers and email addresses landed on the Pimpri-Chinchwad police’s radar after the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) flagged them off for sharing and uploading child pornography on web platforms.
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police received the information from NCRB’s cyber tipline facility for the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The information was relayed to the local police by the nodal officer for child pornography/rape/gangrape/obscene content hotline of Maharashtra cyber in Mumbai.
Of the seven accounts, two were involved in sending sexual visuals of a minor girl and uploading them on social media. The five others were allegedly found involved in sending pornographic visuals of minor boys as well as girls, according to the police.
The usernames and email addresses of the users are different but bound by phone numbers. The police are investigating the cases.
Both the cases were registered under Section 67(b) of Information Technology Act and Section 14 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012 - one registered at Wakad and the other at Chinchwad police station.
Dudhwa elephant dies of sudden illness
An around 50-year-old camp elephant of Dudhwa National Park, Mithun aka Mitthu, died following a sudden illness at the base camp of Dudhwa here on Thursday, said field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Sanjay Kumar Pathak. During the recent health camps organised for Dudhwa camp elephants from April 19 to April 21, Mithun as well as other 23 camp elephants were examined by the experts from Assam.
FIR against Ekta Kapoor, and others over ‘plagiarism’ allegation
Mumbai: The Hyderabad police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against film/television producer Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji production house and two others for cheating and criminal breach of trust in connection with their OTT show “Lock Upp.” The city civil court then ordered the makers of the show to stop airing from April 29. “The show is still going on, which is contempt of court orders,” said the complainant managing director of Prime Media, Sanober Baig.
FTII students protest as I&B minister Anurag Thakur visits campus
PUNE Students of the Film and Television Institute of India held a silent protest on Thursday when the minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur visited the campus. The students met Thakur and put forward their issues such as the lack of infrastructure, academic clashes, inadequate representation in the academic council, the merger of FTII with National Film Development Corporation of India and fee hike.
CRET 2021: ‘Ineligibility’ for applying upsets Allahabad University PG final students
Fourth semester (final year) students of postgraduate courses at the Allahabad University and its constituent colleges are a worried lot. Admission will be given against 614 seats on offer in 41 subjects. Of them, 227 seats are at AU and 387 seats are in colleges. Maximum 62 seats are in department of chemistry. At the same time, there are no seats in Urdu, Persian, agriculture botany and rural technology this time.
Centre earmarks ₹363 crore for film restoration project under National Film Heritage Mission
PUNE Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur during Thakur's visit to Pune on Thursday announced that the film restoration project under the National Film Heritage Mission with a budget of ₹363 crore has been cleared by the ministry. The National Film Heritage Mission launched in 2016 is aimed at preserving, restoring and digitising our cinematic heritage.
