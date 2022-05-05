Pune police register two child pornography cases

PUNE: Seven phone numbers and email addresses landed on the Pimpri-Chinchwad police’s radar after the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) flagged them off for sharing and uploading child pornography on web platforms.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police received the information from NCRB’s cyber tipline facility for the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The information was relayed to the local police by the nodal officer for child pornography/rape/gangrape/obscene content hotline of Maharashtra cyber in Mumbai.

Of the seven accounts, two were involved in sending sexual visuals of a minor girl and uploading them on social media. The five others were allegedly found involved in sending pornographic visuals of minor boys as well as girls, according to the police.

The usernames and email addresses of the users are different but bound by phone numbers. The police are investigating the cases.

Both the cases were registered under Section 67(b) of Information Technology Act and Section 14 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012 - one registered at Wakad and the other at Chinchwad police station.