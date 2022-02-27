‘Pune police to collect records related to FIR against IPS Rashmi Shukla’

PUNE The Pune police will be collecting records related to the phone-tapping case lodged against former Pune police commissioner and SID (state intelligence department) commissioner, Rashmi Shukla, at Bund garden police station on Saturday. Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “As part of the investigation, we will begin collecting records.” When asked about whether the IPS officer will be summoned for questioning, he told Hindustan Times, “We will collect the records first as part of the investigation.”

The case against Shukla is related to the illegal phone-tapping of Congress Maharashtra president Nana Patole, which took place during the reign of the former BJP-led state government under chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Patole had alleged that his phone was tapped during 2016-2017 on the pretext that it belonged to one Amjad Khan involved in ‘narcotics smuggling’. Patole had also alleged that the phones of union minister Roasaheb Danve’s personal assistant, then BJP MP Sanjay Kakade, and other elected representatives were also tapped. Shukla was the Pune city police commissioner between March 2016 and July 2018. The alleged tapping of phones took place when Shukla was heading the SID. Former chief minister and current leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis had cited a letter purportedly written by Shukla to the then DGP about alleged corruption in the transfer of police officers. The letter had also mentioned details of intercepted calls, with the current Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition alleging that Shukla tapped phones without permission. State home minister Dilip Walse-Patil had said, “During her tenure, she tapped the phones of some political leaders on the pretext that the politicians were linked with the drugs’ business in Maharashtra.” He had further said that the IPC officer tapped the phones of leaders like Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade and Ashish Deshmukh.

The case has been registered under section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, officials said. Shukla has not responded to the media so far whenever attempts were made to seek her response on the FIR. According to a statement issued by the Pune police, during the monsoon session of the state assembly in 2021, the government announced that the state was ready to probe the allegations of illegal phone-tapping. Accordingly, a three-member committee headed by the director-general of police, Sanjay Pandey, was formed to conduct an inquiry into the alleged phone-tapping incidents between 2015 and 2019. Other members of the committee included the SID commissioner and additional commissioner of the special branch. “This committee has submitted its report to the government which has accepted it and a case has been registered against Shukla at Bund garden police station,” according to the statement issued by the Pune police.

Shukla had appeared at the Pune hearing of the Bhima-Koregaon enquiry commission and deposed in front of the two-member commission recently. She had given a detailed affidavit about her say on the case before the commission. Shukla is currently on central deputation and posted as the additional director-general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) south zone in Hyderabad. An IPS officer of the 1988 batch, 57, Shukla was the commissioner of Pune city police between March 31, 2016 and August 3, 2018. After Pune, she was posted in the SID and the then DG Civil Defence before her current posting. She is also a recipient of the DG Insignia in 2004; the President’s police medal in 2005 and 2013; and two FICCI awards while in Pune city.