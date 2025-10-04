Pune police to initiate proceeding to cancel passport of notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

Pune city police have decided to initiate proceedings to cancel the passport of notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal after it was found that he had obtained it by submitting fraudulent documents. Ghaywal, who is wanted in multiple criminal cases including extortion, assault, and organized crime activities, had managed to acquire a passport using forged documents and address in Ahilyanagar district instead of Kothrud where he resides. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The action comes days after reports suggested that Ghaywal had fled overseas to avoid arrest.

Officials, on Saturday, also confirmed that steps are being taken to freeze all his bank accounts as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police also suspect that he tweaked the spelling of his surname to avoid his previous criminal records.

When a team of officials visited an address given in the Ahilyanagar no one was found there. Police suspect that Ghaywal may have submitted an affidavit mentioning that no crime is registered against him, based on which he might have got a passport.

“Verification has revealed that the passport was secured on the basis of fraudulent submissions. We have initiated cancellation procedures with the regional passport office. Alongside this, his bank accounts are being traced and seized to choke his financial network,” a senior officer said.

Police have also warned that those aiding him, directly or indirectly, will also face legal action.