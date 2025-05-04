Pune pregnant woman’s death: State govt grants 24 lakh for treatment of twin daughters

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned ₹24 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the treatment of the twin daughters of Tanisha alias Ishwari Sushant Bhise, who died after allegedly being denied emergency care at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), officials said on Saturday. Alankar police filed a case against Dr Sushrut Ghaisas of DMH in connection with Tanisha’s death on April 19. (HT FILE)

Tanisha Bhise, 37, was seven months pregnant with twins when she was reportedly refused admission at DMH on March 29 due to the family’s inability to immediately pay a ₹10 lakh deposit. She was shifted to Surya Hospital in Wakad, where she delivered twin baby girls via Caesarean section. However, she developed postnatal complications and was referred to Manipal Hospital in Baner, where she succumbed on March 31.

Both infants, born premature and underweight, are receiving specialised medical care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Surya Hospital. In the first week after birth, infants were weighing 600 and 1 kg each, according to the hospital officials.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had met the Bhise family on April 5, assuring them of government support for the babies’ treatment and strict action against those found responsible for lapses. A committee under the joint charity commissioner is conducting a probe into the incident.

Following the CM’s directions, the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund has disbursed ₹24 lakh to Surya Hospital for the twins’ treatment— ₹10 lakh for one infant and ₹14 lakh for the other.

Rameshwar Naik, head, CM’s Relief Fund Department, said, “The aid was sanctioned based on the treatment cost estimate submitted by the hospital. A cheque of ₹24 lakh was handed over to Surya Hospital on Friday. If further funds are needed, the government will bear the full cost of treatment.”

Meanwhile, the Alankar police filed a case against Dr Sushrut Ghaisas of DMH in connection with Tanisha’s death on April 19. According to the police, Dr Ghaisas was associated with the charitable hospitable during the time when the pregnant woman was allegedly denied admission and reportedly led to her death later.