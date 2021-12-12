Pune railway division launches new toll-free complaint no: 8484994600

PUNE The next time you travel by train and need to lodge a complaint about any issue that falls under the jurisdiction of the Pune railway division, call the new dedicated toll-free number, 8484994600.

This number has be launched by the Pune railway division for passengers on the Pune division in a bid to give a quick response to any kind of complaints.

There is already a toll-free complaint number, 139, of the Indian Railways across the country to lodge any complaint related to railways. Often passengers have to wait to lodge complaints or this number is engaged. Hence the new helpline for the Pune division, for which posters announcing the same have been displayed on all trains running in the division.

“We found that many passengers had difficulties while calling or lodging complaint with the toll free number as it is for across the country. So it might take time to reach and waiting period is bit long on that number, so we decided to start our own Pune division helpline. So now passengers traveling from the Pune division can directly call to this number and their complaint will be lodged,” said VijaySinh Dadas, senior divisional mechanical engineer (Carriage and Wagons) Central Railway.

Sagar Biswas, a regular passenger said, “Many times when we call to the toll-free number to lodge any complaint, there is a long wait Now if we can directly call this number within the Pune division, this will be helpful for passengers.”