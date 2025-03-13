Pune rape case: Accused remanded to judicial custody till March 26

he Shivajinagar court in Pune remanded Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, the accused in the Swargate bus rape case, to police custody till March 26. Gade was produced in court on Wednesday following the expiry of his 12-day police custody, said officials. (HT)

The crime branch officials who produced Gade before the court submitted that they were reserving the right to seek his further police custody remand if and when required for further probe into the case.

A 26-year-old woman, who works in the health sector, was allegedly raped by a history-sheeter, Gade (37), inside a stationary state transport bus at Swargate terminus on February 25.

The victim, meanwhile, had moved an application before the city police seeking appointment of Advocate Aseem Sarode as the special public prosecutor in the case which was rejected by the police. Instead, the name of prominent lawyer Advocate Ajay Misar was proposed to the state government, and he was appointed as the SPP in the case. Advocate Misar represented the victim in the court.