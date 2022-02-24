Pune records 0.2 mn precaution doses; hesitancy remains among high-risk beneficiaries

PUNE Healthcare workers seem to have overcome vaccine hesitancy as Pune district recorded over 226,452 vaccinations for precaution doses as of Thursday.

Pune is the second highest district in the state to report precautionary doses administered to high-risk population after Mumbai, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Hospital Board of India, said there is a laxity among high-risk beneficiaries to take the third dose.

“Between January 10 and January 30, many healthcare professionals and high-risk beneficiaries took the third jab. However, now there is a laxity and many beneficiaries are not very keen. There are also some technical issues. Some beneficiaries are waiting for nine months to be over before taking the jab and some have not taken the third dose as they tested positive,” said Dr Patil.

He said beneficiaries should take the third dose in case Covid cases surge during the fourth wave.

“In case you delay the precaution dose and there are no antibodies when and if the fourth wave comes, patients will be at higher risk. Hence, it is advisable to take the precaution dose,” said Dr Patil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said private centres witnessed less beneficiaries.

“If the third wave was strong many would have preferred taking the precaution dose. But as it was mild, the importance of precaution dose has reduced. Many elderly feel that they can opt directly for fourth dose ahead of the fourth wave. They don’t feel the importance of third dose as well. Even government at many stages have not promoted the third dose well. There was no push,” said Dr Kelkar.

Response to vaccination has been good by other age groups so far. Till Thursday, 7,485,065 beneficiaries have received both the doses. Whereas 9,498,255 beneficiaries have received their first dose. Vaccination in Pune district was conducted at 532 sites. A total of 462,011 beneficiaries between 15-17 age group received their first dose, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Precaution doses

Count of Covid vaccines administered in Pune district

Jan 8 to Jan 14—33,777

Jan 15 to Jan 21—47,285

Jan 22 to Jan 28—44,966

Jan 29 to Feb 4—33,688

Feb 5 to Feb 11—34,970

Feb 12 to Feb 18—20,397

Feb 19 to Feb 25—8,279

Source: Co-WIN dashboard