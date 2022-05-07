Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune reports normal day temperatures compared to rest of Maharashtra
pune news

Pune reports normal day temperatures compared to rest of Maharashtra

Weather department officials said that the weather in Pune city is likely to remain pleasant over the next few days
On Friday, some parts of the state continued to report higher day temperatures. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on May 07, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

While some parts of Maharashtra are witnessing day temperatures above 40 degree Celsius, Pune city is reporting normal day temperatures. On Friday night, the temperature was 19 degree Celsius making it a relatively cooler night. However, day temperature at Shivajinagar on Friday was 39.3 degree Celsius, which is only 1.5 degree Celsius above normal.

Still, some parts of Pune are continuing to report day temperatures marginally above 40 degree Celsius. Lohegaon on Friday reported a maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius while Chinchwad reported a day temperature of 40.1 degree Celsius, Lavale 40.3 degree Celsius, and Magarpatta 40.7 degree Celsius.

Weather department officials said that the weather in Pune city is likely to remain pleasant over the next few days. “In the next few days, the city may experience day temperatures in the range of 38 to 41 degree Celsius. By May 9, partly cloudy skies are likely in the city but not much chances of rainfall. Night temperatures may see an increase to 25 degree Celsius in some parts of the city,” said IMD officials.

RELATED STORIES

On Friday, some parts of the state continued to report higher day temperatures. The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra was 45.2 degree Celsius at Chandrapur. In the four sub-divisions of Maharashtra, weather is likely to remain dry in Marathwada, central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa. “Some parts of Vidarbha may experience heat wave-like conditions from May 8 to May 10. Other parts of the state will experience dry weather,” said IMD officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP