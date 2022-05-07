Pune reports normal day temperatures compared to rest of Maharashtra

While some parts of Maharashtra are witnessing day temperatures above 40 degree Celsius, Pune city is reporting normal day temperatures. On Friday night, the temperature was 19 degree Celsius making it a relatively cooler night. However, day temperature at Shivajinagar on Friday was 39.3 degree Celsius, which is only 1.5 degree Celsius above normal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Still, some parts of Pune are continuing to report day temperatures marginally above 40 degree Celsius. Lohegaon on Friday reported a maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius while Chinchwad reported a day temperature of 40.1 degree Celsius, Lavale 40.3 degree Celsius, and Magarpatta 40.7 degree Celsius.

Weather department officials said that the weather in Pune city is likely to remain pleasant over the next few days. “In the next few days, the city may experience day temperatures in the range of 38 to 41 degree Celsius. By May 9, partly cloudy skies are likely in the city but not much chances of rainfall. Night temperatures may see an increase to 25 degree Celsius in some parts of the city,” said IMD officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, some parts of the state continued to report higher day temperatures. The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra was 45.2 degree Celsius at Chandrapur. In the four sub-divisions of Maharashtra, weather is likely to remain dry in Marathwada, central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa. “Some parts of Vidarbha may experience heat wave-like conditions from May 8 to May 10. Other parts of the state will experience dry weather,” said IMD officials.