Pune reports normal day temperatures compared to rest of Maharashtra
While some parts of Maharashtra are witnessing day temperatures above 40 degree Celsius, Pune city is reporting normal day temperatures. On Friday night, the temperature was 19 degree Celsius making it a relatively cooler night. However, day temperature at Shivajinagar on Friday was 39.3 degree Celsius, which is only 1.5 degree Celsius above normal.
Still, some parts of Pune are continuing to report day temperatures marginally above 40 degree Celsius. Lohegaon on Friday reported a maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius while Chinchwad reported a day temperature of 40.1 degree Celsius, Lavale 40.3 degree Celsius, and Magarpatta 40.7 degree Celsius.
Weather department officials said that the weather in Pune city is likely to remain pleasant over the next few days. “In the next few days, the city may experience day temperatures in the range of 38 to 41 degree Celsius. By May 9, partly cloudy skies are likely in the city but not much chances of rainfall. Night temperatures may see an increase to 25 degree Celsius in some parts of the city,” said IMD officials.
On Friday, some parts of the state continued to report higher day temperatures. The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra was 45.2 degree Celsius at Chandrapur. In the four sub-divisions of Maharashtra, weather is likely to remain dry in Marathwada, central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa. “Some parts of Vidarbha may experience heat wave-like conditions from May 8 to May 10. Other parts of the state will experience dry weather,” said IMD officials.
-
BBMP-run health centres to come under control of Karnataka health department
The Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and Community Health Centres (s) currently under the Bengaluru civic agency's control will be taken over by the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which had financial and administrative control over these health centres, will now be moved to the supervision of the health department, a statement from the health department said.
-
Yediyurappa hints at Karnataka cabinet expansion or reshuffle before May 10
Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Friday hinted that the much-awaited expansion or reshuffle of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet in the state, may take place before May 10. Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon take a decision in this regard after discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had visited the city earlier this week. Bommai had replaced Yediyurappa as Chief Minister in July last year.
-
Special prosecutor to argue during PSI scam trial: Karnataka home minister Jnanendra
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that the government would appoint a special prosecutor to argue the case regarding the corruption in the recruitment of the Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) in the state. The statement comes after the Criminal Investigation Department arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and a police inspector for their alleged involvement in the PSI recruitment case on Thursday .
-
Panchamasalis threaten to intensify stir for reservation
Leaders of the Panchamasalis, the biggest sub-sect within the dominant Lingayat community, threatened to intensify their agitation on Friday if the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party government did not meet its demands for a better reservation. Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal), the BJP legislator from Bijapur City (Vijayapura), said that the Panchamasali were getting impatient with the repeated assurances, and even hinted that he was offered a cabinet berth to tone down the agitation.
-
Offered Karnataka CM’s post for ₹2,500 cr, alleges BJP MLA Yatnal
The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and (Yatnal), Basanagouda Patil Vijayapura City MLA, on Friday said that he was given the offer of being made Karnataka chief minister if “I can cough up ₹2,500 crores”. Yatnal has been a vocal critic of the state leadership, especially former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his family. He added that Yediyurappa thought that “if I make Yatnal a minister, what would happen to my son (BY Vijayendra)”.
