Pune resident secures AIR-5 in UPSC exam

Pune resident Rohan Pethe secured an All India ranking of 5 in the recently published final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination held by UPSC and has been selected to join Indian Air Force in the flying branch. A final year engineering student from Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Pune, Pethe has made all Punekars proud.

Pethe will be joining the Indian Air Force Academy in course serial number 212 F(P) commencing in first week of July. On commissioning he will be the third generation officer from his family in the armed forces.