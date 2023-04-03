PCMC to take strict action against those found wasting drinking water

PUNE In light of the declining water stock at Pavana dam, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued a warning to residents to use water judiciously and prevent misuse and wastage.

Currently, the water stock in Pavana dam is 46 per cent, as per the irrigation department.

Pimpri-Chinchwad is already reeling under water shortage and for the last two years, residents get drinking water supply on alternate days. The current stock of water in the dam is likely to last till July, said officials.

Shrikant Savane, joint city engineer of PMC, who heads water supply department at PCMC, said, if water wastage continues and the rain is postponed it will lead to acute water shortage.

“In summer, the demand for water increases and so people should use drinking water judiciously,” he said.

The city requires 600 million litres (MLD) of water daily. The capacity of Pavana dam is 10,000 million cubic feet (TMC). PCMC lifts around 500 MLD of water from Pavana dam and 30 MLD of water is purchased by the civic body from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) daily. However, around 60% of consumers in Pimpri-Chinchwad use over 200 litres per capita per day (LPCD) water against the national norm of 135 LPCD.

“People who have bungalows and cars use drinking water to clean verandas and wash vehicles daily. Some centres use drinking water to wash vehicles, we will take strict action against them and cut water connections. Residents can use borewell water or water from wells for cleaning,” he said.

Pradeep Jambhale, additional commissioner, PCMC, said, “Over 50% of people are consuming water much more than average use. We want people to behave responsibly and avoid water wastage. We urge residents to support us.”