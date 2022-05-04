Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune rly div collects Rs2.47 cr fine from 36K ticketless travellers

Published on May 04, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: In its highest monthly collection, the Pune railway division collected 2.47 crore fine from 36,579 ticketless travellers in April 2022. Another 101 passengers were fined 46,629 lakh for travelling in an improper way like travelling with half ticket, in a compartment of a higher class than the ticket purchased, travelling while drunk.

As per the information given by the Pune railway division, ticket checker teams have been posted at platforms and trains to carry out drive against ticketless travel.

“We appeal to passengers to buy tickets and travel or face action. Passengers unable to pay fine will be arrested by the railway police,” said Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson, Pune railway division.

