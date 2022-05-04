Pune rly div collects Rs2.47 cr fine from 36K ticketless travellers
Pune: In its highest monthly collection, the Pune railway division collected ₹2.47 crore fine from 36,579 ticketless travellers in April 2022. Another 101 passengers were fined ₹46,629 lakh for travelling in an improper way like travelling with half ticket, in a compartment of a higher class than the ticket purchased, travelling while drunk.
As per the information given by the Pune railway division, ticket checker teams have been posted at platforms and trains to carry out drive against ticketless travel.
“We appeal to passengers to buy tickets and travel or face action. Passengers unable to pay fine will be arrested by the railway police,” said Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson, Pune railway division.
Pune city hopes for peace amid Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row
Amid the row over azaan being played on loudspeakers atop mosques, local residents as well as progressive Islamic organisation, Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal, have asked for peace across Maharashtra. About the current political row, Shamshuddin Tamboli, president of the Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal, Pune, said, “The political agenda should not weaken the constitutional values of secularism in the country.” Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray had recently asked the state government to remove loudspeakers atop mosques.
CET 2022 postponed due to state varsity exams, to be held in August
PUNE The state Common Entrance Test cell has once again extended the schedule of this academic year's CET examination. Now, as per the new schedule, exams will be held in August. The entrance test earlier scheduled between June and July. However, the dates clashed with the state university exams which are to be held in the same period. Hence, the CET cell postponed the exams.
CP Sanjay Pandey tells shrines to seek loudspeaker permits or face action
Mumbai: Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday met representatives of various religious shrines -- temples, churches, Gurudwaras -- in the city and called upon them to apply for police permission if they plan to use loudspeakers. Around 200 representatives of religious shrines, including from prominent temples like Siddhivinayak, Mumbadevi and Mahalaxmi, attended the meeting in which the CP warned of action if they were found violating noise pollution norms and using loudspeakers without permission.
Sachin Vaze paid ₹45 lakh to Pradeep Sharma to get Mansukh Hiran killed: NIA to HC
Mumbai: Opposing the bail plea of former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, the National Investigation Agency, in its affidavit, stated that he was the main conspirator in the elimination of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran. The affidavit filed in the Bombay high court on Wednesday said that Sharma hired henchmen to eliminate Hiran using the ₹45 lakh paid to him by now-dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze.
674 illegal schools in state to face action from education dept
PUNE In a shocking revelation, it has been found that 674 illegal or unauthorised schools are operational in Maharashtra currently even as state education minister Varsha Gaikwad has instructed to review such schools and asked the state education commissioner to take necessary action against these schools. Whereas a total 222 schools are from the Maharashtra State Board and the remaining 16 schools are from other education boards in the country.
