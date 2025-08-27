Pune RTA approves 615 new autorickshaw stands for city

PUNE: With the number of autorickshaws in Pune having crossed 1.3 lakh this month, the Pune Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has now permitted 615 new autorickshaw stands after conducting a survey last month. However, with only one auto-rickshaw stand for every 180 autorickshaws, the number of authorised autorickshaw stands continues to be disproportionately less than the (growing) number of autorickshaws in the city. Pune, India - Nov. 28, 2022: Rickshaws are parked on Sangam bridge during the protest of Rickshaw union outside RTO office against the bike taxi in Pune, India, on Monday, November 28, 2022. (HT PHOTO)

Currently, the city has over 130,000 registered autorickshaws as per the Pune RTA with around 46,000 more auto-rickshaws expected to join the fleet before new permits are issued. At present, 615 new autorickshaw stands have been officially approved across the city.

Citizens, autorickshaw organisations, and even traffic officials have been demanding that the number of autorickshaw stands be increased to manage the traffic situation and provide systematic parking space.

Earlier, the RTA opened permits for new autorickshaws which added to the city’s already congested roads. At the same time, the number of authorised autorickshaw stands did not increase proportionately. This imbalance resulted in autorickshaws being parked haphazardly, causing traffic jams and inconvenience to the public.

Citizens and auto-rickshaw organisations have now been asked to submit suggestions about locations where they need new autorickshaw stands. The transport department will then evaluate these requests in consultation with the traffic police and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Once verified, permission will be granted for the new autorickshaw stands.

However, considering the growing number of vehicles, traffic density, and the constant demand from autorickshaw associations, there is an urgent need for expanding the network of auto-rickshaw stands. According to officials, once the review process is completed, new autorickshaw stands will be sanctioned at important public locations, markets, hospitals, railway stations, bus stands, and other high-demand areas.

Atul Namekar, secretary, Sinhagad Road-Warje Residents’ Association, said, “There is an urgent need to increase the number of autorickshaw stands across the city, as elderly people want autos at their doorstep. Many of them cannot operate mobile applications to get autos so the number of auto stands needs to be increased.”