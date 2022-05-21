Pune RTO set to crackdown on unauthorised e-bikes under special drive
PUNE Amid a rise in demand for electric bikes, it is found that several manufacturers are illegally selling high-voltage batteries for these vehicles. Taking serious cognizance of the issue and for the safety of people, Pune regional transport office (RTO) has issued a circular regarding the same to manufacturers, and dealers and warned people against buying such vehicles.
Soon, a special drive will be carried out by the RTO to check such e-bikes and if found illegal then a police complaint will be lodged against them, said officials.
As per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, e-bikes with a battery capacity of less than 250 watts and a speed limit of 25 kmph are exempted from registration and motor vehicle taxes. The vehicles, however, have to be certified by certain institutes authorised by the government. Also, it is necessary to do the ‘vehicle model test’ from authorised testing agencies and get a ‘type approval test report’ of the bike to get the exemption. Still, it is found that several manufacturers are illegally selling the e-bikes under this exemption and later on increasing the battery capacity of the bike and its range.
“There is a process of getting the authorisation of exemption for the electric bikes with less battery capacity and minimum running range. But it is found that some of the manufacturers are selling bikes under this exemption and later on increasing the battery capacity and also the range is changed. Making such changes in the bike is unlawful and risky for bikers,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.
In March, one of Ola Electric’s S1 Pro scooters caught fire in Pune, triggering safety concerns for electric bikes.
“All the RTOs across the state will undertake a special drive to check and verify the manufacturing units and dealers of these bikes in their respective jurisdictions. In the Pune RTO division also, the drive will be conducted and if found guilty then both the seller of the bike and the person who has bought it will face legal action. As under the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) police complaints will be lodged against them,” added Shinde.
A total of 66,482 electric bikes have been registered in Maharashtra till May 20.
