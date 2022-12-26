Pune RTO starts Aadhar-linked face detection & verification for learning licence exam

In a bid to prevent the malpractice of dummy candidates or driving licence agents giving the learning licence exam instead of the original candidates, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has started a system of camera face detection and verification with the applicants’ linked Aadhar card. With this, the applicants themselves have to give the learning license exam else the exam is denied to them.

Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer, said, “To stop malpractices, strict steps have now been taken by the Pune RTO and a systematic software programme is being used wherein the applicant’s face is recognised through the computer camera and verified with his/her photo on the Aadhar card. If there is a mismatch, the applicant is not allowed to appear for the examination. Even during the test, if any other person is caught moving behind the applicant, the test is marked invalid by the system, and re-examination has to be given.”

“This system is only for those candidates who have given their Aadhar card with their documents while for other identity proof documents, the KYC process is carried out manually by our officers at the learning licence department. This system will certainly reduce the malpractices in the learning license test, and our appeal to the public is to follow all the rules for appearing for the exams,” Bhor said.

For the learning licence exam, applicants first need to feed their information online in the application form for learning license test on the www.parivahan.gov.in website. They then need to upload the necessary documents on the website such as birth certificate, identity proof or address proof. There is an option to pay the fees for the learning licence exam online. Applicants have to take the appointment date and time schedule or they can even appear for the exam online at home. According to information shared by the RTO, applicants submitting their Aadhar cards can either take the learning licence exam online at home or visit the Pune RTO’s learning license department. At the department, applicants have to take the test by answering several questions and if successful, they are passed and given the learning licence.

Sangram Kaushe, a student who visited the Pune RTO on Monday for the learning licence exam, said, “It is really nice that our face recognition is carried out by the system and through that, the authenticity of the applicant is tested. If a dummy person gives the exam and then the licence is given to the original candidate, it is not right. We appreciate this move of the RTO.”