pune news

Pune RTO to not issue new auto permits

The decision was taken due to an increase in the number of autorickshaws in the Pune division RTO in the last five years
Since 2017 the cap on issuing the auto permits was removed by the state government, after which over 36,000 new permits were given in the Pune RTO division. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 27, 2022 11:05 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has decided not to issue new auto rickshaw permits in the Pune division. The decision was taken due to an increase in the number of autorickshaws in the Pune division RTO in the last five years.

Since 2017 the cap on issuing the auto permits was removed by the state government, after which over 36,000 new permits were given in the Pune RTO division.

“We have issued a circular about stopping the new permits in Pune division and decision has been taken by the head office. There are already a large number of autos in the Pune division including Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Baramati and other rural areas. And to stop this increasing number of autos this decision has been taken,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.

As per the information given by the RTO, from 2017 to 2022 a total of 36,519 new auto rickshaw permits were given by the Pune RTO. Due to this, the total number of auto-rickshaw permits has reached 82,523 currently. And the revenue generated from these new permits is 36.51 crore.

In 1997 the then government had imposed restrictions on issuing auto rickshaw permits in the city. According to the earlier rules for every 1 lakh population 800 autorickshaw permits were issued in that particular city. Currently, there are more than 82,000 auto rickshaw permit holders in the Pune region, as in the year 2017 this restriction was removed by the state government and the number of new auto permits increased.

