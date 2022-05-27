Pune RTO to not issue new auto permits
The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has decided not to issue new auto rickshaw permits in the Pune division. The decision was taken due to an increase in the number of autorickshaws in the Pune division RTO in the last five years.
Since 2017 the cap on issuing the auto permits was removed by the state government, after which over 36,000 new permits were given in the Pune RTO division.
“We have issued a circular about stopping the new permits in Pune division and decision has been taken by the head office. There are already a large number of autos in the Pune division including Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Baramati and other rural areas. And to stop this increasing number of autos this decision has been taken,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.
As per the information given by the RTO, from 2017 to 2022 a total of 36,519 new auto rickshaw permits were given by the Pune RTO. Due to this, the total number of auto-rickshaw permits has reached 82,523 currently. And the revenue generated from these new permits is ₹36.51 crore.
In 1997 the then government had imposed restrictions on issuing auto rickshaw permits in the city. According to the earlier rules for every 1 lakh population 800 autorickshaw permits were issued in that particular city. Currently, there are more than 82,000 auto rickshaw permit holders in the Pune region, as in the year 2017 this restriction was removed by the state government and the number of new auto permits increased.
-
77% pre-monsoon rain deficit in Pune district
According to India Meteorological Department, between March 1 and May 27, Pune district has reported 77 per cent rainfall deficiency. For Pune city, pre-monsoon rainfall deficiency is as high as 37.7 millimetres rainfall during the same time. Maharashtra as a whole has also reported a deficiency of 62 per cent, as per IMD. With pre-monsoon rainfall in huge deficiency, weather scientists suggest that monsoon may not start with all its vigour.
-
Minister of edu Dharmendra Pradhan visits IISER Pune, inaugurates health facility
The minister of education and skill development and entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Friday visited IISER Pune to lay the foundation stone of the 'department of data science' and inaugurate the 'national facility for gene function in health and disease'. The facility has over 50 clean rooms and 30 service rooms and houses mice, rats, and rabbits. He also visited the PARAM Brahma supercomputer facility at the institute.
-
Ludhiana: SHO accuses ACP of misbehaviour, files DDR report
In a major embarrassment to the Ludhiana police, a station house officer filed a daily diary register report against a senior officer before leaving the police station and going incommunicado. The complaint registered by inspector Davinder Sharma at the Daba police station mentions that ACP Rajesh Kumar had abused and misbehaved with him on phone.
-
Seer community backs legal battle for prayer in Gyanvapi: Vedanti
Former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti on Friday claimed that seers from across the country supported the ongoing legal battle seeking permission for daily worship of Gyanvapi Vishweshwar Mahadev in Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. On May 16, a lawyer for Hindu petitioners had claimed that a “Shivling” had been found in the Gyanvapi complex. Thereafter, a local court ordered to seal the area wherein the “Shivling” was claimed to have been found.
-
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra: Citadel of learning once, centre of inefficiency, lapses now
Established on July 1, 1927, the Agra University was renamed as Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra in 1996 by then chief minister and BSP leader Mayawati. The university has been running without a full-time vice-chancellor for the past one year. Earlier all Aligarh colleges were affiliated to it. Aligarh now has its own Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University besides the prestigious central university, Aligarh Muslim University. The process is yet to be completed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics