Pune rural police form special teams to trace accused in Yavat communal violence

PUNE: Pune: Security personnel keep vigil after two groups clashed over an alleged objectionable post on Friday, at Yavat in Pune's Daund tehsil, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. Police have registered four cases against more than 500 persons and detained 17 of them on charges of indulging in arson and damaging property during the clashes. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_02_2025_000147A) (PTI)

In the wake of the recent communal violence in Yavat, the Pune Rural Police on Sunday formed three special teams to trace and arrest those involved in the clashes that broke out on Friday following an objectionable social media post.

The violence escalated quickly, resulting in stone pelting, property damage, and tensions between two communities that had lived in harmony for decades. The incident has left the town on edge, with a heavy police presence and ongoing investigations.

By Saturday, police had arrested 16 individuals and registered five FIRs in connection with the violence.

“We have analysed videos, CCTV footage, and other digital evidence to identify several suspects,” said a senior police officer on Sunday. “Of these, 16 have already been arrested, while others are absconding. Three special teams have been formed to locate and apprehend the remaining accused.”

Police also called over 50 persons who were questioned and let off by evening.

The police teams have been deployed across various parts of Pune district and nearby regions as part of the manhunt.

“We are treating this matter very seriously. Those responsible for spreading hatred and disturbing the peace will not be spared,” the officer added, stating that more arrests are expected in the coming days.

To maintain law and order, over 200 police personnel and 15 senior officers have been deployed in Yavat. Local authorities and community leaders have also issued peace appeals, urging residents to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement.

Police officials also confirmed that the situation in Yavat is currently under control and shops and commercial establishments in the town have begun operating normally.