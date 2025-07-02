Pune rural police trace robbery accused till Indapur

The Pune Rural Police on Tuesday said they have traced the movements of the suspects involved in a robbery and sexual assault case reported near Daund, following their trail up to Indapur. A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted, and three women were robbed of gold ornaments by two unidentified men, police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place around 4:15 am on Monday near Swami Chincholi, along the Pune–Solapur highway. A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted, and three women were robbed of gold ornaments by two unidentified men, police said.

According to police officials, the victims, a group of seven devotees headed to Pandharpur, had stopped their car for a tea break when the assailants approached on a motorcycle. The suspects allegedly threatened the group with a sickle, robbed the women of their jewellery, and then dragged the minor girl a short distance from the vehicle before sexually assaulting her.

“We reviewed footage from over 50 CCTV cameras at various establishments and toll plazas on the Pune–Solapur highway. Using this, we were able to trace the suspects on a motorcycle as far as Indapur. They had painted the motorcycle’s number plate white to conceal its identity. Further investigation is ongoing,” a police officer told Hindustan Times.

Police also said that teams of Pune rural police have reached Tembhurni and Mohol, and soon they will nab the accused.

Police have registered a case at the Daund police station under sections of robbery, sexual assault, and relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police said that they will also invoke molestation and other sections in the case.