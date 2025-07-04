Pune schools reverse holiday decision ahead of Amit Shah’s visit

Several schools along the Katraj–Uruli Devachi stretch, which had initially declared a holiday on Friday due to anticipated traffic disruptions during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Pune, reversed the decision late Thursday night and opted to remain open following police assurances. The decision came after the Pune Traffic Department assured schools that adequate traffic management measures had been put in place to ensure minimal disruption. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

School authorities informed parents via messages that regular offline classes would be held on Friday. The decision came after the Pune Traffic Department assured them that adequate traffic management measures had been put in place to ensure minimal disruption.

“Traffic diversions and control measures have been implemented, and schools can function without disruption,” said an official from the commissionerate.

The Bishop’s Co-Ed School, Undri, which had earlier announced a holiday for all classes from Nursery to Class 12, issued a revised circular on July 4, stating that the school would now operate as usual.

“This is to inform you that, contrary to our earlier notice regarding school closure due to anticipated VIP movement and road closures, we have now received official confirmation from the commissioner’s office that there will be no such disruptions. Accordingly, regular classes will be held tomorrow, Friday, July 4, 2025. We request you to kindly inform your private transporters,” the notice stated.

Similarly, St Mathew Academy in Uruli Devachi, which had also announced a one-day closure, informed parents late Thursday that the school would remain open.

“According to the updated traffic announcement, the school will remain open. We regret the late communication,” the message read.

Amit Shah was on a day-long visit to Pune on Friday, attending multiple events across Khadakwasla, Kondhwa and Wadachiwadi between 11:30 am and 3:30 pm.