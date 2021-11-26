Pune schools start prep to reopen; student safety top priority

PUNE Many private and public schools in the city are now preparing to reopen from December 1. All safety measures are being taken by the schools to welcome students.

After a gap of nearly two years, all students, including primary school children, will be going back to physical classes in schools. The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Since October 2021, schools in urban areas were open for students from Class 8 to 12, and from Class 5 to 12 in rural areas.

Various stakeholders expressed mixed reactions to the reopening of schools for the primary section.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune District Principals’ Association, said that the decision is welcome and schools are already preparing to reopen.

“Schools are already prepared with the initial safety measures. They are sanitising the premises and ensuring that social distancing is followed in classes. Teachers and school management are equally excited about having students from Class 1 on the premises. As fully vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff are only allowed at the premises, there is no doubt that students will remain safe. However, the official Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are not yet issued,” said Gaikwad.

He also added that vaccination for children should start soon to ensure more safety for them as they attend offline classes.

Parents from the city have welcomed the decision, however, they want a fee reduction for students so far.

Prashant Khande, National President, All India Parents, Students and Teachers Association (AIPSTA) said that the decision is welcomed but the fee reduction so far should be implemented strictly.

“There are multiple questions about reopening of schools and safety is on the priority. On multiple occasions, students tested positive post attending schools and so utmost safety precautions should be taken at the school premises. However, the step is welcomed as many students are facing learning loss and offline education will help them go back on track on their studies,” said Khande.

However, so far fee reduction has not been implemented in the last one and a half years.

“In such a case, it seems schools are ordered to reopen now so that they can charge full fees from parents. I request the education department to ensure that fee reduction is implemented for this academic year so far,” said Khande.

Rajendra Singh, president of the Independent English Schools Association (IESA), said that not all private schools are likely to reopen from December 1.

“We will gradually and slowly reopen classes in private schools while strictly following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Over 90 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff are fully vaccinated with both doses. As many schools are already functioning for Class 8 and above, we will slowly start offline classes from Class 5. Private schools will follow a hybrid form of teaching with online and offline teaching for students to ensure maximum safety,” said Singh.

Kiran Desai, secretary of the Pune bus owners’ association, said that the decision to reopen schools is very short-sighted especially for school buses.

“For the last one and a half years, school buses have not been functional. Now that the government has decided to reopen primary classes, they have not yet taken any decision concerning school buses. We have not got any SOP from the transport department. Moreover, there is clarity about whether 50 per cent occupancy is allowed or 100 per cent occupancy is allowed. There is no clarity if the driver and lady attendant is expected to get Covid-19 tests in before joining. There are multiple questions which are not answered by the government,” said Desai.