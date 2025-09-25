Pune scores 99% in plastic waste segregation but carry bags continue to be big challenge

As per a report titled, Assessment and Characterisation of Plastic Waste published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday, September 23, Pune city has the best system of plastic waste segregation with a score of 99% however plastic carry bags continue to be a big challenge when it comes to the management of plastic waste. According to the report, there is a need for localised policies to tackle plastic waste in various cities across India. To handle the sharp increase in plastic waste in the country, especially from single-use items and packaging, the Government introduced the Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules, 2016. (HT)

To handle the sharp increase in plastic waste in the country, especially from single-use items and packaging, the Government introduced the Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules, 2016; strengthened further with a ban on select single-use plastic from July 1, 2022 and extended producer responsibility (EPR) guidelines. An amendment in March 2024 mandated local authorities to assess plastic waste generation in their areas. Following this, the CPCB carried out waste assessment in eight cities namely Bhopal, Vadodara, Mysuru, Vijayawada, Kolkata, Shillong, Pune, and Lucknow to guide local bodies in effective implementation and monitoring. As per the standard operating procedure (SOP), a three-stage random sampling method was used to cover each city geographically and account for socio-economic variation in waste generation. Stage one divided the cities into five zones, namely east, west, north, south and central. Stage two classified the wards in each zone into five categories – high-income (HI), middle-income (MI), economically weaker sections (EWS) or slums, commercial wards (CW), and mixed commercial-residential wards (MX). Stage three distributed the number of vehicle loads to be collected across the wards to ensure all socio-economic categories were adequately represented. The samples from each category and zone were evenly distributed over the assessment period.

The CPCB study revealed sharp regional differences in plastic waste- generation and management across Indian cities. The share of plastic waste in mixed garbage ranged from 7.17% to 15.3% with Shillong (15.3%) and Kolkata (11.7%) recording the highest levels and Pune recording the lowest level (7%). At the disposal stage, plastic waste ranged from as low as 4.38% in Vadodara to as high as 25% in Mysuru. Cities such as Vadodara, Vijayawada, and Bhopal reported lower plastic content at disposal, indicating better segregation while Mysuru, Shillong, and Kolkata showed higher volumes of plastic waste reaching dumpsites. Category two plastics constituted the bulk of the waste in most cities, with Kolkata recording the highest at 7%. Mysuru showed the biggest disposal gap, with 13% category two plastics still reaching landfills.

In Pune, the assessment was carried out in 15 wards across five zones for seven days from September 3 to 10, 2024. It revealed that the quantity of mixed waste generated in the city is around 839,500 TPA with 11,753 TPA of mixed waste being disposed in Pune. Further, for the assessment and characterisation of plastic packaging and single-use plastic, a total 5,696 kg samples (mixed waste) were collected from the generation point and 1,263 kg samples were collected from the disposal point. An analysis of plastic waste, plastic packaging and SUP at both generation and disposal points showed that the percentage of mixed waste generation in Pune increased from 5% in 2021 to 7.17% in 2024, indicating more plastic generation. Category two plastic waste was found to be leading in waste generation including plastic carry bags < 120 microns (90%), plastic sheets < 50 microns (8%), and cigarette packets (2%). The study found Pune leading in segregation and utilisation with 99% of plastic waste and packaging materials recovered whereas Kolkata lagged behind with just 9%. The findings underlined the need for city-specific strategies to strengthen plastic waste segregation, recycling and reduction efforts.

Harshad Barde, director, SWaCH Pune Cooperative, said, “According to the report, Pune records the lowest percentage of plastic waste at transfer stations because the ongoing door-to-door collection system by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and SWaCH diverts a large share of waste towards recycling even before it reaches municipal trucks. This unique system, driven by waste pickers, has made Pune the top performer among the surveyed cities, with 99% plastic segregation and recovery. In fact, in areas serviced by waste pickers, nearly 37% of plastic is recycled — far higher than the national average of 12 to 14%. If the SWaCH model is further strengthened and implemented uniformly across the city, Pune’s plastic waste management can reach even greater heights.”