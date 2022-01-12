Pune sees mercury drop to 11.4 degrees Celsius

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune city witnessed a further drop in night temperatures on Wednesday, when Shivajinagar reported a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius
People on Pashan tekdi at Pashan-Sus road under cloudy evening in Pune, on Wednesday. Pune city witnessed a further drop in night temperatures on Wednesday, when Shivajinagar reported a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius. (HT)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

Pune: Pune city witnessed a further drop in night temperatures on Wednesday, when Shivajinagar reported a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius. Days in Pune are also cooler as per the weather department. The minimum temperature across Maharashtra has seen a drop.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was 10 degrees Celsius at Nashik, however, on Wednesday, the minimum temperature dipped to 9.6 degrees Celsius at Mahabaleshwar.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Pune was reported as 26.2 degrees Celsius. Pune city reported a chill during the day as well.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune said that partly cloudy skies will continue for the next few days in the city.

“Along with cloudy skies, a haze is likely in the morning hours in the city. The day temperature is forecast to be around 27 degrees Celsius which will be cooler than normal and the night temperature will be around 12 to 13 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

The warmest place in Maharashtra with the highest maximum temperature on Wednesday was Solapur at 31 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

