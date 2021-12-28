Pune sees warmer December this year

Pune: December has brought too many surprises on climate front for Pune city. The month started with rains and fog for Pune and is about to end on a warmer note. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city saw its second warmest December this year since 2011.

The lowest minimum temperature for December was reported on December 20 and December 21 at 11.3 degrees Celsius. This minimum temperature was warmer than normal resulting in the night temperature to remain on the higher side.

However, the city experienced cooler days in December. The warmest day temperature was reported on December was 32.1 degrees Celsius. The all-time record for highest day temperature for December in Pune city is 35 degrees Celsius reported in 1896.

Dr DS Pai, who heads the climate research and services at IMD, Pune said that as per the weather forecast given by IMD, the days were cooler and nights were warmer.

“There was haze during the morning hours. The haze affected visibility a little as well. The haze continued during the morning hours due to smog-like particles,” said Pai, adding that the forecast for January will be issued soon by IMD.

During the first few days of December, the difference between day and night temperature has been very less.

According to the climatology of Pune city for December, the average mean minimum temperature is expected to be around 12 degrees. But till December 28, the average minimum temperature was 14.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, this year will also end on a warmer note with 14 degrees Celsius during night. On December 31, the day temperature will be 30 degrees Celsius and the night temperature will be 14 degrees Celsius.

December in 2021 broke the record for monthly rainfall with 84.3 millimetre. The all-time record for rainfall in December was earlier reported in 1967 with 71.9 mm rainfall recorded.

Mercury count

Year--Lowest minimum temperature in December in Pune (in degrees Celsius)

2019--13.7

2021--11.3

2017--8.7

1968 (All time record)-- 3.3

Day temperature

Year-- Highest maximum temperature in December in Pune(in degrees Celsius)

1896 (All time record)--35

2016--34

2015--33.8

2012--32.9

2018--32.8

2021--32.7

Source: IMD