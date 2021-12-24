Pune sports event organisers take extra precautions to keep Omicron threat at bay

PUNE Sports tournaments which have started to pick up in the city since October after a gap of 18 months have again come under threat due to the rise in Omicron cases.

Organisers are in trouble as they have to deal with the additional pressure of managing things according to a new set of restrictions which is increasing the financial burden to them. Players also have to deal with tough times as they have to rework their plans.

The city hosted a senior national hockey tournament at Major Dhyan Chand hockey stadium in Pimpri last week while a prominent tennis club in the city – Deccan Gymkhana has hosted two ITF tennis tournaments and currently, they are hosting the 20th edition of the NECC Deccan ITF $25000 Women’s tennis tournament.

Along with national and international tournaments – district tournaments of basketball, football and cricket are also underway in the city.

“Even before the start of the tennis tournaments – we had been strictly following Covid-19 norms and regulation. In the first two tournaments (ITF Grade 3 and B1 Asian Junior Championship) we had allowed the audience to watch the match but now in the last tournament we are not allowing the audience in the stadium,” explained Ashwin Girme, secretary of the tennis department at the Deccan Gymkhana.

The organisers have made an additional bio-bubble for the women’s tournament with players from Japan, the Czech Republic, Latvia and Kazakhstan participating in the tournament.

“Majority of players are staying in Deccan Gymkhana hotel. We are taking care that there is no breach of the bio bubble and we are not allowing any outsiders near the courts. Even the ball boys and other supporting staff are doing regular RT-PCR tests during the tournaments even if they have completed the double vaccination,” said Girme.

From October, Pune District Basketball Association have conducted ten age-group tournaments in the city and none of them has tested positive for the virus.

“All our activities are going like it was placed earlier, even basketball nationals are ongoing at Indore. Practices in major clubs are going and we hope to continue in the same way,” said Lalit Nahata, vice-president of Pune District Basketball Association.

Dashrath Birhamane, a basketball coach, said, “All the players are strictly following Covid-19 protocols when they are not on the court so management becomes easy for us. Players are enjoying regular practice hours.”

City-based tennis player Vaishnavi Adkar who has participated in three ITF tournaments one each in Guwahati, Delhi and Pune, said, “The organisers are following Covid-19 norms strictly and players from all the state are supporting them equally. I just hope Omicron does not spoil future tennis tournaments across the country.”

As of now, the district administration has not put any additional restrictions on sports activities in the city.