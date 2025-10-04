Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Pune students shine at Robotex India, bag top national honours

    Young innovators from Orchids International School bagged top honours at the Robotex India National Championship 2025 held in Pune, with four of its teams making it to the top five in the ‘Line Follower’ category.

    Published on: Oct 4, 2025 5:36 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Pune: Young innovators from Orchids International School bagged top honours at the Robotex India National Championship 2025 held in Pune, with four of its teams making it to the top five in the ‘Line Follower’ category.

    60891384 - businessman and robot's handshake with holographic earth globe on background. artificial intelligence technology
    60891384 - businessman and robot's handshake with holographic earth globe on background. artificial intelligence technology

    Team Tathawade from the school’s Tathawade campus secured first place, clocking 25.5 seconds, while Team Nigdi from the Nigdi campus claimed the third spot with 27.17 seconds. The victories put Orchids among the best performers at the event, which saw over 100 teams from across India competing in categories such as Lego Line Follower, Maze Solver, Mini Sumo, Drone Aviation and Folk Race.

    The championship tested students’ speed, coding skills and accuracy. The top three teams, including Orchids’ Tathawade and Nigdi squads, will now represent India at Robotex International in Estonia this December.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Pune News/Pune Students Shine At Robotex India, Bag Top National Honours
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes