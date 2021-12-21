Pune techie duped of 9.25 lakh in matrimonial website fraud

PUNE: A 36-year-old IT engineer from Pune was duped of ₹9.25 lakh by a woman he contacted on an online matrimonial platform.

A resident of Bundgarden area of Pune, the man matched with the woman in May with a profile that allegedly had fake information about her. The two got talking and the accused allegedly gained the complainant’s confidence and lured him with acceptance of his marriage proposal before she started asking for money.

The man made multiple transactions to the accused’s account for various reasons cited by the accused, including lawyer’s fees for transfer of property in her name, expenses for a severe medical condition she claimed to be suffering from and court case.

However, the man realised after four months that he was being duped and approached the police.

“He works at an IT company in Kharadi. He met her online and they developed a relationship online. He has never met this person. When she started asking for even higher amount of money, he got suspicious and lodged a complaint,” said senior inspector Vinayak Vetal of Koregaon Park police station.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (personation), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act 2000 was registered at Koregaon Park police station.