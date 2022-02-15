Pune teen percussionist Vignesh SridharIyer wins Carnatic Quest Junior

PUNE A 17-year-old Pune-based percussionist, Vignesh Sridharlyer was declared finest young Carnatic musician in the percussion category for Kanjeera at Carnatic Quest Junior, a contest, by HCL Concerts and rhapsody music foundation.

At least 2,000 young musicians located across 40 cities in India participated. Vignesh SridharIyer featured among the seven aspiring young musicians who were declared as winners across five categories, i.e. Carnatic vocal, Veena, Violin, Flute and Percussion. Vignesh is currently in Class 12.

The winners of Carnatic Quest Junior were chosen after three rounds of evaluation held over a period of two months. The final round had 50 entries out of which seven artists were crowned as India’s finest young Carnatic musicians by notable jury members including Vocalists Ranjani and Gayathri, Violinist G J R Krishnan, Veena maestro Jayanthi Kumaresh, Flautist J A Jayanth and Percussionist B C Manjunath, along with the Rhapsody Music Foundation.