Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune teen percussionist Vignesh SridharIyer wins Carnatic Quest Junior
pune news

Pune teen percussionist Vignesh SridharIyer wins Carnatic Quest Junior

PUNE A 17-year-old Pune-based percussionist, Vignesh Sridharlyer was declared finest young Carnatic musician in the percussion category for Kanjeera at Carnatic Quest Junior, a contest, by HCL Concerts and rhapsody music foundation
Pune teen percussionist Vignesh SridharIyer wins Carnatic Quest Junior (HT)
Pune teen percussionist Vignesh SridharIyer wins Carnatic Quest Junior (HT)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 11:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 17-year-old Pune-based percussionist, Vignesh Sridharlyer was declared finest young Carnatic musician in the percussion category for Kanjeera at Carnatic Quest Junior, a contest, by HCL Concerts and rhapsody music foundation.

At least 2,000 young musicians located across 40 cities in India participated. Vignesh SridharIyer featured among the seven aspiring young musicians who were declared as winners across five categories, i.e. Carnatic vocal, Veena, Violin, Flute and Percussion. Vignesh is currently in Class 12.

The winners of Carnatic Quest Junior were chosen after three rounds of evaluation held over a period of two months. The final round had 50 entries out of which seven artists were crowned as India’s finest young Carnatic musicians by notable jury members including Vocalists Ranjani and Gayathri, Violinist G J R Krishnan, Veena maestro Jayanthi Kumaresh, Flautist J A Jayanth and Percussionist B C Manjunath, along with the Rhapsody Music Foundation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out