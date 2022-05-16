Pune temperature may rise to 40 degrees Celsius in next few days
PUNE Even though the first 15 days of May are over, Pune has touched 40.7 degrees Celsius just once. The maximum temperatures in May for Pune city in the past years were seen to be as high as 41 degrees Celsius. Weather scientists noted that the maximum temperature in Pune may go as high as 40 in the next few days but not higher than that.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune said that so far, the maximum temperature has crossed 40 degrees just once.
“In the next few days, Pune may experience cloudy weather and so day temperature may see a high. But it is not likely to cross 40 degrees in the next few days. In the next few days westerly winds will be getting stronger and so cloudy weather will stay,” said Kashyapi.
In the past few days, Pune and adjacent areas have reported normal or cooler than normal day temperature which means that days were pleasant as compared to normal temperature.
On Sunday, the day temperature at Shivajinagar was 37.6 degrees Celsius which was just 0.4 degrees warmer than normal. The minimum temperature was also 23.4 degrees Celsius which was 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. In the past few days as well, the day temperature has been significantly near normal. In fact, on May 12, the day temperature at Shivajinagar was 33.7 degrees Celsius which was 3.5 degrees cooler than normal.
On Sunday, Pashan reported 37.8 degrees Celsius, Lohegaon reported 38.3 degrees Celsius, Chinchwad reported 37.9 degrees Celsius, Lavale reported 38 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 38.4 degrees Celsius.
According to the IMD forecast, day temperature is likely to continue in the same range for the next few days with cloudy weather in Pune city.
“In Marathwada and Central Maharashtra, isolated rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning are likely till May 19. In some parts of Vidarbha, an isolated heatwave is likely in some parts till May 19. Weather in Konkan and Goa is likely to remain dry,” said IMD officials.
On Sunday, the highest maximum temperature across Maharashtra reported was 46.8 degrees Celsius at Chandrapur which was 3.6 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.
Early onset: Monsoon in Maha around June 7-8, says IMD
PUNE The onset of the southwest monsoon is likely to be seen sooner this time for Pune and Maharashtra. According to the India Meteorological Department, the normal dates for the onset of the monsoon in Maharashtra are June 7 to June 8. The normal dates for the monsoon to cover the entire state are June 12 to June 15. This time too, the monsoon may reach Maharashtra around the same time, according to weather scientists.
