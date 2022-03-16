Pune temperature to surge further, 26 heat days this summer, says IMD

PUNE Amid rising mercury levels, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 26 heat days in Pune this summer. On Wednesday for the second consecutive day, parts of Pune reported day temperatures of over 38 degrees Celsius. Shivajinagar reported day temperatures at 38.1 degrees Celsius. Magarpatta and Lavale reported day temperatures at 39.4 degrees Celsius. Chinchwad reported day temperatures at 39.7 degrees Celsius; Pashan 38.7 degrees Celsius; and Lohegaon 38.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the hazard and vulnerability atlas issued by the IMD, there are 26 heat days during the summer season that have resulted in at least one fatality over the past few decades. Scientist Pulak Guhathakurta, head of the climate division, IMD Pune, said that under heat wave vulnerability, the data between 1969 to 2019 shows that there are 26 days during which at least one fatality has occurred due to the heat wave in Pune district. According to the IMD, heat wave conditions signify a certain amount of rising of temperature at a given place with respect to normal climatological value.

“There are various hazards due to extreme climate events. And these result in deaths. So we have issued the vulnerability atlas. We have collected the data and then normalised it. So for Pune district, the vulnerability index is 0.02. The vulnerability index is calculated between zero and one, with one being the most severe. The value between 0 and 0.25 is considered normal. For Pune district as well, the vulnerability index is normal. However, citizens should remain cautious about rising heat during the summer season,” said Guhathakurta.

“In India, heat wave conditions are generally experienced during the period between March and July. Annual disaster weather reports published by IMD show records of heat wave cases across India that caused hazards in terms of human deaths. Disaster data shows that damages and casualties associated with heat waves are observed during the months of May to July. Heat wave is an emerging public health problem,” said Guhathakurta.

He said that extreme heat can lead to minor illnesses such as heat rash, heat edema, heat cramps, and tetany; and serious illnesses such as heat syncope, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat stroke is the most severe form of heat-related illness, said Guhathakurta.

As per the weather department, there is a heat wave if the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for the plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for the hilly regions. “If the day temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal, it is a heat wave. If the day temperature is 6.4 degrees Celsius or more above normal, it is a severe heat wave situation. When the maximum temperature departure is 4.5 degrees Celsius or more from normal, there may be a heat wave provided the actual maximum temperature is 37 degrees Celsius or more,” said IMD officials.

