Pune: Three held for cheating by promising jobs with BRO

Published on Jan 07, 2022 10:01 AM IST
PTI | , Pune

Pimpri Chinchwad Police in Pune district on Thursday arrested a retired Army soldier and two others for allegedly cheating three youngsters by promising to arrange jobs for them in the Border Roads Organization (BRO).

The arrests followed after sleuths of Military Intelligence apprehended the accused from Aundh military camp area. The accused were identified as Satish Dahane, Sriram Kadam and Akshay Wankhede. 

Dahane, a retired Army soldier, runs a shop inside a military establishment in Aundh area of Pune, whereas Kadam, a retired employee of the General Reserve Engineer Force, runs coaching classes. According to police, the accused promised the complainant and his friends jobs with the BRO and took 70,000 from them. Military Intelligence personnel nabbed them in the Aundh military camp and informed police. "We have recovered some documents, forged defense identity cards, some cash, rubber stamps, application forms and a pen drive," said a police official. 

