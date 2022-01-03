Pune to experience cool days, warmer nights: IMD

PUNE The chill factor of winter will not be experienced for the next few days as Pune city will have cooler days and slightly warmer nights across January, said officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. The weather pattern will be consistent as December last year.

On Monday, Pune reported a night temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius. At 11 degrees Celsius, Washim was the coolest place on Monday.

Speaking about the probability forecast for January, DS Pai, who heads the climate research and services at IMD, Pune said that as per the weather forecast given by IMD, the days will report cooler than normal day temperature. “The chill during the day is likely to continue in January as cloudy weather will be seen over Maharashtra and Pune city. And as a result, the overall day temperature will be cooler than normal. Our probability forecast for January also shows the same data,” said Pai.

He added that while days are cooler the night temperature may be slightly warmer than normal. “This means that night temperature will be higher than normal which may keep the winter chills at bay. A similar trend was observed in December as well,” he said.

As per the forecast issued by IMD officials, in some parts of the city, night temperature is likely to touch 20 degrees Celsius in the next few days. Also, the day temperature will be 30 degrees Celsius or less in the next few days.

In December last year, the lowest minimum temperature for the month was reported on December 20 and December 21 at 11.3 degrees Celsius. This minimum temperature was warmer than normal resulting in the night temperature to remain on the higher side. However, the city experienced cooler days in December. The warmest day temperature reported last month was 32.1 degrees Celsius.