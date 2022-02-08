Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune to get a new cooperative bhavan at Yerawada

Wadgaonsheri MLA Sunil TIngre said the main intention is to bring the state government’s own offices in one premise. (HT FILW PHOTO)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 11:12 PM IST
PUNE After an income tax, stamp and registration, agriculture department, the state government is planning to construct a new ‘Sahakar bhavan’, a building for cooperative department in Pune.

The cooperative department had submitted a proposal for a cooperative bhavan, to be built at Yerawada. The state government has given the principal approval for this project.

Recently, the state government had approved the construction of a building for Stamp and registration department in front of council hall and near new administrative building. The purpose is to bring all the related offices under one umbrella which would be helpful for the citizens.

An officer from the cooperative department, requesting anonymity said, “We have proposed for a multi-storey building at Yerawada. The plan is ready and has been sent for approval.”

Wadgaonsheri MLA Sunil TIngre said, “The state government has planned to shift many offices to Yerawada as there is enough state government land available in my constituency. State government had proposed a new central building at the same location and approval for it is in the last stage. The main intention is to bring the state government’s own offices in one premise.”

