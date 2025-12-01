Pune to get first open-gallery bus for sightseeing

Borrowing a leaf from the likes of London and New York, Pune is now set to get its first open-gallery sightseeing bus –being built entirely in the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited’s (PMPML’s) own maintenance and repair workshop. Aptly named ‘Make in PMPML’, the bus will ferry passengers through Pune’s architectural heritage zones, historical monuments, cultural hubs and rapidly modernising corridors, offering panoramic views of the city from an open upper deck while also boosting tourism and revenue generation. In the next couple of months, the bus will be ready and after its initial trial runs and other necessary permissions, the actual service will start across Pune. (HT)

PMPML chairman and managing director Pankaj Deore said, “The initiative is part of a larger effort to reduce PMPML’s recurring financial deficit through innovative, tourism-driven services. Every year, PMPML faces a substantial operational loss and we have been consciously exploring sustainable ways to enhance revenue. The open-gallery bus is one such step. Built in our own workshop, it will offer passengers a chance to sit under the open sky and enjoy a 360-degree view of Pune’s heritage and new developments. We want this project to reflect Pune’s identity while providing a truly international sightseeing experience.”

While there is excitement among commuters, safety concerns are also being raised. Many city roads have overhead electric cables, low-hanging tree branches, and uneven clearances—factors that could pose risks for passengers seated on the upper deck. Highlighting these issues, PMPML commuter Sahil Rathi said, “The idea is excellent and much needed for tourism, but the real challenge is Pune’s road conditions. On several routes, tree branches literally scrape the roofs of buses, and in some areas, electric wires hang dangerously low. Before starting such a service, the PMPML must conduct a proper route survey. It’s important to ensure that passengers seated on the open upper deck are completely safe.”

As such, passenger groups have urged the PMPML to collaborate with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and MSEDCL to clear obstructions on the chosen routes.