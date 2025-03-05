Menu Explore
Pune to get ‘five-star’ toilets for travellers: Civic chief

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 05, 2025 10:06 AM IST

Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale announced on Tuesday the construction of ‘five-star’ toilets across the city, primarily for visitors travelling to Pune for day-long work

Pune: Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale announced on Tuesday the construction of “five-star” toilets across the city, primarily for visitors travelling to Pune for day-long work.

Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale announced on Tuesday the construction of ‘five-star’ toilets across the city, primarily for visitors travelling to Pune for day-long work. (HT FILE)
Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale announced on Tuesday the construction of 'five-star' toilets across the city, primarily for visitors travelling to Pune for day-long work. (HT FILE)

Presenting the annual municipal budget, Bhosale said, “Many people visiting Pune struggle to find proper facilities to freshen up. Nearly five per cent of the city’s population consists of floating visitors. Considering this, PMC has planned to build high-quality toilets.”

He said the facility will be equipped with clock rooms where travellers can temporarily store luggage. “Since many visitors undertake long journeys before reaching Pune, they require clean and well-maintained restroom facilities. Not everyone can afford a hotel just to freshen up. These toilets will offer hygienic spaces with essential amenities for travellers,” he said.

The proposed toilets will be located at key entry points to the city, including the Solapur Highway, Ahmednagar Highway, and other major roads leading into Pune. “These facilities will also provide parking spaces,” he said.

