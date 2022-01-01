Pune to get IGR Bhavan soon

PUNE As the stamp and registration department is giving maximum revenue to the state government, it has been decided to establish a separate IGR (Inspector-General of Stamp and Register) Bhavan in Pune.

Maharashtra government had given nod for it and land has also been finalised for the same. The officer from the IGR office confirmed that soon work would start on the ground.

Govind Karad, deputy general inspector, confirmed that the department has got the land near the new administrative building which is owned by the state government.

After GST (Goods and Service Tax) second-highest revenue is coming from the stamp and registration department. Despite collecting maximum revenue from the department, this section did not have its own separate building like other departments. The existing office is a new administrative building and other offices are spread at various locations.

Also, it has been decided to create a maximum registration facility in this office that will help citizens to get enough benefits. Existing stamp and registration offices do not have enough facilities.

Maharashtra has a total of 517 stamp registration offices. Some of the offices are on higher floors in various cities. It is decided to shift the offices on the ground floor as it will help citizens in the registration process.